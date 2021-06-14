Terence L. “Terry” Becker of Wynot, Nebraska, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Avera McKennan Hosptial in Sioux Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, June 17, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church in Wynot with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wynot.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, at church, from 5-8 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska.
