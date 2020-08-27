Alfred E. Schaeffer, 94, of Menno passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Peace Christian Reformed Church, Menno, with the Rev. Bill Vis officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno, with Military Graveside Rites by the Rames-Bender American Legion Post #152 and the SDANGHG.
Visitations will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Peace Christian Reformed Church, Menno, with a Scripture service at 7 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Livestreaming of Alfred’s service may be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
The Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel is assisting with the service details.
