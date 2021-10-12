Windy with scattered thunderstorms this morning. Then some sunshine during the afternoon hours. High around 60F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Rita Elaine (Slowey) Seeley, age 88, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2021, at North Memorial Hospital with her family by her side.
She was born in Yankton, SD, on January 30, 1933, to the late Thomas and Anna (Huber) Slowey. She grew up in Yankton, graduated from Mount Marty High School and married Jim Seeley, also of Yankton, on September 14, 1953. They were proud parents of three children, Todd, Teresa and Julie. They shared a wonderful 53-year marriage before Jim passed away on May 14, 2007.
Rita and Jim spent the early years of their marriage in Yankton, moving to Austin, MN in 1967. After all their children had left home, Rita and Jim moved to Iowa, where they bought and ran The Women’s Shop in Storm Lake, IA, for many years before they retired.
In May 2016, Rita moved to New Hope, MN, to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Todd Seeley (Laurie); daughters, Teresa Brady (Stuart) and Julie Henry (John); granddaughter, Lynn Seeley McCoy; grandsons, Kevin Seeley, Jonathan Henry and Kyle Brady; great-grandson, Jon Robert Henry; and great granddaughter, Adelynn Anne McCoy; and sister, Maxine Lanctot. Rita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim; her grandson, Patrick Seeley; and brothers, Vernon “Bud” Slowey; and Dickie Ray Slowey and sisters, Elinor Perry and Lois Hasker.
