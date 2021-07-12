JoAnn E. Leise age 84 of Hartington, Nebraska died on Friday, July 9, 2021 at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington, NE.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. David Liewer officiating and Deacon Rod Wiebelhaus assisting. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, at church, from 5-8:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. You may watch a livestream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live
Pallbearers will be Ryan Leise, Joey Leise, Chris Anderson, Brandon Anderson, Matthew Leise, Justin Leise, Mitchell Duhachek, and Anthony Leise. Honorary pallbearers will be JoAnn’s grandchildren and great grandchildren.
JoAnn was born on August 24, 1936 in Hartington, Nebraska to Joseph and Josephine (Frigge) Promes. She graduated from Holy Trinity High School in Hartington in 1954. JoAnn married Leonard Raymond Leise on April 17, 1956 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. She and Leonard were married for 39 years and lived on a farm near Hartington. Leonard died on September 3, 1995 at the age of 64 years. JoAnn moved into Hartington in March of 1996. JoAnn worked at the Beverly Nursing Center in Hartington as a cook for 14 years. She also was a cook at Autumn Winds Assisted Living in Hartington. JoAnn did provide home care for several elderly people in Hartington.
JoAnn was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and its Perpetual Adoration. She belonged to the Christian Mothers and the Catholic Daughters of America. She was a lifetime member of the Hartington VFW Auxiliary.
JoAnn enjoyed all her grandchildren and was very proud of all of them. She really enjoyed being around people and visiting with them, and also playing cards.
JoAnn is survived by her five children and their spouses Jerry (Lori) Leise of Hartington, Debra (Ron) Anderson of Pierce, NE, Larry (Betty) Leise of Pierce, NE, Allen (Laurie) Leise of Hartington, and Amy Duhachek of Hartington; 14 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; a sister Geraldine Breinig of Littleton, CO.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Josephine Promes; husband Leonard Leise in 1995; son David Leise on Nov. 11, 1979; brothers Norbert, Ray, Eugene, Hugo, George, and Richard Promes; a sister Rita Brewer.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 13, 2021
