DeWayne “Dewey” N. Plautz, age 59, passed away at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota on January 24, 2022, from complications of COVID-19.
Dewey was born March 4, 1962, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, to Harold and Edna (Wendorf) Plautz and raised in Burnett, WI. He was a graduate of Horicon High School in 1980. Dewey was united in marriage to Andrea Marie Vollmer on November 16, 1985, and made their home in Green Bay, WI. They relocated to Yankton, SD in 1991. Dewey was a man of many trades working for Wholesale Supply, the city of Yankton, Gehl Manufacturing, and eventually joining the family business in 2007 at the Yankton Pizza Ranch. It’s no secret to anyone who knew Dewey that he was a devoted Green Bay Packers fan. He cherished his grandchildren and loved his family above all else. In 2010, he was diagnosed with End Stage Renal Disease and started dialysis in 2014 at Avera Sacred Heart Dialysis Center where he was provided with the highest level of care and a talented caring nursing team that became an extension of his family. Dewey will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Andrea Plautz; four children: Becky Plautz of Yankton, Preston (Teresa) Plautz of Brandon, SD, Michael (Cassie) Plautz of Yankton, and Megan Plautz of Yankton; his eight grandchildren: Dillon Plautz, Parker Plautz, Jameson Plautz, Stella Plautz, Norah Plautz, William Plautz, Raelyn Plautz, and Rohanne Plautz; siblings, Bonnie (Jim) Halper of Kewaskum, WI, Dwight (Vicki) Plautz of Horicon, WI, Michael (Becky) Plautz of Baraboo, WI, Jeffrey (Pam) Plautz of Cambria, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
Dewey was preceded in death by his parents.
A special thank you to his care team at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital and Avera Sacred Heart Dialysis Center. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Avera Sacred Heart Dialysis Center of Yankton, 501 Summit St, Yankton, SD 57078-3855.
