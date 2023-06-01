Margaret Kropuenske, 98 of Viborg, passed away on May 29, 2023, at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home, Viborg.
Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at Spring Valley Lutheran Church, rural Viborg.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel, Viborg, with a Prayer Service starting at 7:00 PM. Arrangements provided by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.
Margaret Mae Kropuenske left her earthly home on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the age of 98 years.
She was born on December 26, 1924, to Wilbur and Anna (Van Hove) Sikkink on the family farm near Centerville, SD. She attended school until the 8th grade when she entered the work force.
On February 14, 1943, she was united in marriage to Gerald Kropuenske at First English Lutheran Church. On this day, she was also baptized. To this union 5 children were born: Marjean, Gary, Marlene, James, and Keith. They farmed near Centerville and then moved to the Howard/Canova area where they milked cows and farmed before returning to the Viborg area where they continued to farm and milk cows. Margaret was a dedicated farm wife who helped in all areas of the farm, including making big meals for everyone who was helping. She worked at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in the cleaning department before she started her in-home daycare. Margaret babysat children for over 40 years.
Margaret’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. She attended every ball game and school concert that she was able, and she loved hearing about all of their adventures. Spending time with her family was her favorite hobby. Everyone loved to stop and see her and knew she always had a stash of her world-famous chocolate chip cookies in the freezer for such visits. Margaret hosted her ever-growing family for holidays for as long as her house could hold them all. She was a neighborhood staple with many games of soccer, tag and football played in her yard, Kropuenske Field. Margaret was a member of Spring Valley Lutheran Church.
Margaret will be dearly missed. She is survived by her children Marjean of Milwaukee, WI, James (Staci) of Viborg, and Keith (Ann) of Beresford; daughter-in-law Annet Kropuenske of Viborg; son-in-law David Johnson of Viborg; grandchildren Bryan Lorang, Stacey Phillips, Chad (Susan) Johnson, Amy (Jared) Oswald, Ashley (Bill) Halverson, Jennifer (Bryce) Olson, Sara (Dave) Stevicks, Beth (Brett) Mellem, Lane Kropuenske, Walker (Emily Ford) Kropuenske, Kaylee Kropuenske, Anna Jo Kropuenske, Chris Kropuenske, and Tyler Kropuenske; 24 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister Carol Andersen of Sioux Falls, and all of her nieces, nephews, former daycare families, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Gerald; son Gary; daughter Marlene; her parents Wilbur and Anna; and siblings Dorothy, Delores, and Alvin.
The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home for the loving care and compassion they provided Margaret.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 2, 2023
