Alice Gatzemeyer, age 65 of Newcastle, Nebraska died suddenly on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Sanford Vermillion Hospital in Vermillion.
Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska.
