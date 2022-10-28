Clifford Bridge

Clifford H. Bridge, age 92, of Yankton, South Dakota died on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church in Yankton with Reverend Steve Hammer and Reverend Errin Mulberry officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 of Yankton. Visitation is one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Pallbearers are: Lee Bridge, Dan Hammer, Kelsey, Drew and Spencer Stevens, Mark Stevens, Jim Bridge and Doni Bridge.
Clifford was born September 6, 1930, in Wagner, South Dakota to James and Phyllis (Mahnke) Bridge. He grew up in Wagner where he graduated from high school. Clifford attended one semester at Southern State Teachers College in Springfield, South Dakota and then joined the United States Air Force in 1950. Clifford served in England during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he completed his bachelor’s degree in Education at Southern State. He served in the USAF Reserve for six years and Army Reserve for 18 years. On December 30, 1955, Clifford married Shirley Burwitz in Yankton. He began his career in education as a teacher, first in Rapid City, SD and then Spencer, SD. Then he moved to Faulkton, SD where he worked for 19 years. In addition to teaching, Clifford coached football, track, and basketball, guiding teams to several conference championships. He was also involved in starting the wrestling program and later became the Athletic Director. He received his Master of Arts Degree in 1966 from the University of South Dakota Graduate School in Vermillion and became the Principal of Faulkton High School. In 1977, Clifford and Shirley moved to Gayville, South Dakota and he served as the Superintendent for nine years. He later served as the Principal at Britton and then Lake Andes. Shirley and Clifford founded the Yankton Chapter of the Alliance for the Mentally Ill as well as being active in the state and national chapters. He was named to the Pointer Hall of Fame, which commemorates outstanding individuals at the former Southern State College/University of SD-Springfield in 2005.
Other than sports, Clifford loved cooking his English breakfast, hunting, fishing, and spending time at the lake house in Yankton which was rewarding for him to design. He loved the Lord, his family, and his country. He will be greatly missed.
Clifford is survived by three children: Bethany (Steve) Hammer, Deborah (Mark) Stevens, and Timothy Bridge, all of Yankton; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ray (Lorraine) Bridge of San Diego, CA and Lee (Gail) Bridge of Wagner, SD; and many nieces and nephews.
Clifford was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley on May 7, 2002; four brother and four sisters.
