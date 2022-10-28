Clifford Bridge

Clifford H. Bridge, age 92, of Yankton, South Dakota died on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church in Yankton with Reverend Steve Hammer and Reverend Errin Mulberry officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 of Yankton. Visitation is one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.