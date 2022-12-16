Betty Jensen Dec 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Betty Mae Jensen, 96 of Viborg, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home, Viborg.Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Spring Valley Lutheran Church, rural Viborg, with burial at the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel in Viborg. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify Bedrooms: 2 Updated 7 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Drivers Needed Dec 14, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesChurch Damaged In CrashDavid BrinkmanFormer YST Police Chief Pleads Not Guilty To Fraud, Theft3 Killed In Hutchinson County CrashStorm Warnings, Advisories Posted For AreaDuane JansenDr. Robert ElderLarry VellekNew LeadershipDuane Jansen Images CommentedA Pearl Harbor Thread (45)Letter: Democracy Won (44)Letter: A Response (30)Letter: ‘Danger’ For Disabled Veterans (26)Letter: Who Do You Believe? (26)Letter: A Contrast Of Methods (11)Bringing ‘United’ Back To The States (11)Holiday Accident (9)Spanish Counseling Program And Outreach (9)Letter: A Matter Of Collusion? (8)Letter: Thoughts On ‘Happy-Think’ (8)Letter: November Blood Donations (8)Letter: No Civics Class? (7)Approaches To Vacation Rental Oversight (7)Letter: A Look At The Facts (6)Rounds Chides Trump’s Call For ‘Termination’ Of Constitution (6)Questionable Changes In SD Vote Counting (6)Letter: Chess And America (5)Venezuela Capitulation And US Energy Policy Blunders (4)Vulnerability Of Power Grid Must Be Addressed (4)Incoming SD Secretary Of State Looks To Hand-Count Ballots, Audit Each Election (4)Sandy Hook A Decade Later: Thoughts, Prayers And Hope (3)Omahans Greet Bus From US Southern Border, Filled With Asylum-Seeking Migrants (3)Xcel Raising Electric Rates 18% As State Regulators Take No Action At Initial Deadline (2)COVID Update for Nov. 30, 2022: Rate Of New SD Cases Rises (2)Letter: Election Thoughts (2)City Names Task Force For SAC (2)Wagner Man Charged With Threatening Governor (1)SD Cities Take New Approach To Addressing Homelessness (1)Drive-by shooting injures 2 at funeral at Nashville church (1)Biden calls on Congress to head off potential rail strike (1)Amazon CEO says company won't take down antisemitic film (1)Update: Suspect Appears In Court For Yankton Woman's Death (1)FREE E-edition Access for December 16, 2022 (1)Club shooter's 2021 bomb case dropped, family uncooperative (1)Letter: Building For The Future (1)Letter: Time To Retire (1)Awash in illegal marijuana, Oregon looks at toughening laws (1)Brittney Griner's release celebrated by basketball world (1)BBB: Puppy Scam Losses Rise, Though Cases Fall (1)South Dakota Transportation Commission Awards $3.5 million In Economic Development Grants (1)Los Angeles council member involved in fight with activist (1)Looking Westward (1)Todey: Soil Key To Dealing With Climate Change (1)Viewers flock to watch glowing lava ooze from Hawaii volcano (1)State Records Nine New COVID-19 Deaths (1)Noem, Legislators Want A Board Vetting Foreign Ownership Of Ag Land (1)Brittney Griner prisoner swap AP Sports Story of the Year (1)Quote Box: Reaction to Brittney Griner's release from Russia (1)COVID Update for Dec. 14, 2022: New Death Reported In Turner County (1)Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre (1)Digging Out From Snow, Area Focuses On Possible Next Storm (1)Mopping Up A Field Fire (1)FTX founder charged in scheme to defraud crypto investors (1)Fentanyl's scourge plainly visible on streets of Los Angeles (1)New Leadership (1)Local Lawmakers Say They’re Eager To Get To Work On Budget (1)Legislators Preview ‘Interesting’ Session To School Board (1)Officials Discuss Rise Of Airbnb, Vrbo In Area (1)Wagner Voters Voice Resistance To DOT Plan (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented