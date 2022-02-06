Ernest Kocer, 77, of Dante, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at St. Michael’s Hospital in Tyndall.

Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Dante. Burial is in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Dante, with military honors.

Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m., with a Rosary/Wake at 7 p.m.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.