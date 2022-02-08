Funeral Mass for Rebecca Kokesh, 37, of Sioux Falls is 11 a.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wagner. Burial is in the parish cemetery, rural Wagner.
Visitation is at the church on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a Rosary/Wake service at 7 p.m.
Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
Rebecca A. Kokesh was born January 28, 1985, in Wagner, SD, the daughter of Michael J. Jr. and Jan (Hall) Kokesh. She died Sunday, February 6, 2022, at her home in Sioux Falls, SD after a short, courageous battle with cancer.
Becky attended Wagner Community School and graduated in 2003. She then attended Mount Marty College and received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2007. In February of 2008 she became employed at Sanford Hospital in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). She loved working with babies and was very dedicated to her job. She was a most trusted nurse for the sickest, tiniest babies of the NICU. She was honored to receive the Conradi Family Intensive Care Nursery Sanford Health Employee of the Year award in 2020.
Becky will be remembered for her love of all crafts, crocheting, quilting, camping, fishing and Kansas City Chiefs football. She had a special love for animals, especially her dogs.
Thankful for having shared her life are her parents, Michael J. Jr. and Jan Kokesh of Wagner; grandmothers: Marge Hall and Florence Kokesh of Wagner; sister, Sarah (Ben) Carda of Wagner; brother, Michael Kokesh of Sioux Falls; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Becky was preceded in death by her sister, Rachel Kokesh; grandpas: Mike Kokesh, Sr. and Dale Hall; aunt, Kathy Rasmussen; and uncle, Willie “Hammerhead” Hall.
Commented