Lawrence ‘Larry’ Hejna

Lawrence “Larry” Hejna, age 83, of Las Vegas, Nevada, died on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Centennial Hills Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on April 22, 2023, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor, South Dakota, with Reverend Joe Forcelle officiating. Burial will be the St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Tabor with military honors provided by the Kortan-Hatwan American Legion Post No. 183 and the SD Army National Guard Funeral Honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.