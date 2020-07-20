Memorial services for Maxine Namminga, 77, of Springfield will be 10 AM, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Friedensberg Bible Church, rural Avon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to the Friedensberg Bible Church.
The service will be recorded and posted to the Friedensberg Bible Church Youtube page.
Peters Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
Maxine Kay Preszler was born March 30, 1943 to Harold and Eunice (Hartman) Preszler in Oakland, CA. Maxine passed away on July 16, 2020 at her home in rural Springfield following a nine month battle with acute leukemia.
Maxine was the third of four daughters and grew up on a farm southwest of Springfield. She attended country school as a young girl, confirmed her faith at the Springfield United Church of Christ, and was a 1961 graduate of Springfield High School. She earned a BS degree in education from the University of South Dakota.
On May 30, 1963 Maxine married Dennis Namminga in Springfield UCC, then traveled to Winnipeg, Canada for their honeymoon. They spent their first years of marriage in the Denver, CO area, where Maxine worked in banks and at IBM. In 1968 Maxine and Dennis returned to her family’s farm in Springfield and became the 4th generation to farm there. In July of 1968, a camping trip to the Black Hills was extended to include a trip to Boulder, CO to adopt their son Mark.
Maxine joined CR Industries in Springfield and served as financial manager for more than 30 years — employed there from the day they opened the doors until the day they closed in 2006. She always had to have accomplishments every day, and stayed busy at home by helping out on the farm with work and record keeping. Following retirement from CR, Maxine kept busy with baking as well as spent time playing with and teaching her grandchildren and other children in the neighborhood.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents and sister Darlene Ekland.
Maxine is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dennis of Springfield, her son Mark (Kelly) of Avon, grandchildren Riley and Kristen, and sisters Sandra Siddall and Susan Tjeerdsma.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 21, 2020
