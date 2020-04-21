Edward M. Hosch, age 74 of Hartington, Nebraska died at his residence on Monday, April 20, 2020.
Due to the current healthcare guidelines, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with Reverend Owen Korte officiating. Private family burial will be at the Hillcrest Memorial Park in Norfolk, NE.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. To watch a live stream of the funeral service, please go to https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/
Pallbearers will be William Schaeufele, Keith Kathol, Allen Kathol, Charles Kathol, Leon Pedersen, and Martin Kleinschmit.
Edward Mathias Hosch was born on August 8, 1945 to Mathias “Matt” Hosch Jr. and Veronica Marie Otterpohl. He grew up in Randolph, NE until age 15 and then moved to Hartington and lived with his aunt and uncle, Bill and Lexi Otterpohl. Ed graduated from Cedar Catholic High School in 1964. He went to Universal Trade School in Omaha and worked for several gas service stations. He also worked for McCorkindale John Deere in Laurel and then worked for Gerry Miller at Miller Implement (John Deere Dealership) before joining Surge Dairy Equipment in 1967 with Bill Otterpohl. Ed and his wife JoAnn bought Bill’s ownership in 1983. Together, they operated Surge Sales and Service in downtown Hartington and also served as the UPS dropoff for the town. Over the years, Ed fabricated many pieces of equipment for his customers. He had a love for old cars. His main love was the 1939 Chevy he was building. Ed was a wise man, loved by many.
Ed was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He was a Westphalia Surge Equipment Dealer until the business was sold to a dealership in Beatrice, Nebraska.
Ed is survived by his wife, JoAnn of Hartington; two children, Robert “Rob” (Beth) Hosch of Peoria, AZ, Rebecca Hosch of Omaha, NE; three grandchildren, Addison, Colton, and Alexia Hosch; many cousins and brothers & sisters-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mathias and Veronica Hosch; aunt and uncle, Bill and Lexi Otterpohl; and numerous other aunts and uncles.
