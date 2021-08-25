Kenneth Eugene Davis, 79, of Yankton was born May 16, 1942 in Peoria, IL, youngest of 5 born to Thomas John Davis (Sr.) and Edna Florence Priddy. Ken was 2nd generation American. His grandfather Isaiah, migrated from England in 1870, and was a coal miner in the Illinois coal mines.
Ken proudly served as a Marine in Vietnam. After his service, he developed a passion for cooking, becoming an award-winning Master chef on the local, state and national levels. During his time as a chef, he met the love of his life, Estella Ledora Pickens, whom he married in 1973.
He enjoyed laughter, family time, fishing, gardening and the occasional beer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, mother and father, two sisters, and two brothers.
Blessed for sharing his life are two daughters, Tracie Feenstra and Leslie (Fred) Maskooki, and a son James Harper; grandchildren: Jessica (Beau) VanGenderen and Amy Williams, James David Wells, Angela Drumm, Jonathan Harper; and multiple great-grandchildren.
Ken was 79 when he passed on August 25, 2021.
A private military ceremony will be held at a later date.
Peters Funeral home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 26, 2021
