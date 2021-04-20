Cory Kyle Cotton, age 50 of Yankton, SD passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD.
Private family graveside services will be held at Vangen Lutheran Cemetery, Mission Hill, SD with Rev. Jeff Otterman officiating.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD is assisting with the service details. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Cory K. Cotton, son of Kim and Kay Ellen Cotton was born on February 13, 1971 and passed away on April 16, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton SD at the age of 50.
Cory was a lifelong resident of Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 1989. For most of his life he was a familiar face to all who stopped by Cotton Oil where he worked alongside his mom and dad. He always had a smile and was eager to visit.
Cory loved all outdoor activities. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer. Cory was the happiest when he was able to share his passion for the outdoors with his friends.
Survivors include aunts and uncles Dennis (Maddie) Sylliaasen of Chula Vista, California, Jeff (Susan) Sylliaasen of Garretson, South Dakota, Steve (Ellen) Sylliaasen of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Ann Marie (Terry) Suing of Yuma, Arizona; and many cousins and nephews and nieces.
Cory was preceded in death by his mother, Kay Ellen Cotton, his father, Kim Cotton, grandparents, Pershing and Flora Lea Sylliaasen and Hazel (Cotton) and Milo Peterson.
Cory’s life was enriched by the loving care he received from special friends, Ruby and Kent Goeden, Lori Hoffman and Pam Cummingham.
Cory will be remembered for his quick wit and his “give and take banter.” Cory will be missed but our hearts are full as we picture him running to his waiting family.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 21, 2021
