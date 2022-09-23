Denelda Ann Janus (nee Hoebelheinrich), age 87 passed away peacefully on September 15, 2022, in Barrington Illinois, after a courageous battle against metastatic breast cancer.

Denelda was born December 22, 1934, in Fordyce Nebraska to Mary (Schaefer) Hoebelheinrich and Anton Hoebelheinrich. She grew up in Menominee Nebraska on their family farm, the youngest of 8 siblings. Denelda moved to Chicago in 1954 where she met her husband William Paul (Bill) Janus. Denelda and William married on February 4, 1956, at Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Chicago, IL. They were married over 40 years raising 6 children together, until William’s death on September 14, 1997.