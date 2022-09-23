Denelda Ann Janus (nee Hoebelheinrich), age 87 passed away peacefully on September 15, 2022, in Barrington Illinois, after a courageous battle against metastatic breast cancer.
Denelda was born December 22, 1934, in Fordyce Nebraska to Mary (Schaefer) Hoebelheinrich and Anton Hoebelheinrich. She grew up in Menominee Nebraska on their family farm, the youngest of 8 siblings. Denelda moved to Chicago in 1954 where she met her husband William Paul (Bill) Janus. Denelda and William married on February 4, 1956, at Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Chicago, IL. They were married over 40 years raising 6 children together, until William’s death on September 14, 1997.
A long-time resident of Mundelein, Denelda was an avid reader and baseball fan, cheering on her favorite team the Cubs. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. In earlier years, the family spent time vacationing at the farm. Later, Denelda enjoyed visiting her sons and their families who were living out of state in Arizona, Utah, Tennessee and Ohio.
Denelda was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings Ralph, Leonard, Albin, Gerald, Anthony, Dorothy and Rosemary, and nephew Erik.
Denelda is survived by her children William (Shellise) Janus of Prescott, AZ, Robert (Anna) Janus of Tucson, AZ, Donald (Katie) Janus of Cedar Hills, TN, Keith (Trish) Janus of Taylorsville, UT, Glen (Kelly) Janus of Bellbrook, OH and Lisa Peterson of Palatine, IL. She is further survived by her many grandchildren Sarah Janus, Emily Janus, Jordan Janus, Jake Janus, Sam Janus, Ryan (Olivia) Janus, Kenny Janus, Abby Janus and Molly Janus. Denelda is further survived by her great-granddaughter, Aspen Janus. As well as her granddog, Cody Peterson.
Private burial and remembrance services will be held for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Denelda to the following charities. Metavivor (www.metavivor.org), a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing awareness of advanced breast cancer and equity in research and patient support. National Breast Cancer Foundation (www.nationalbreastcancer.org/), providing help and inspiring hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services.
Commented