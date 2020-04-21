Private family services for Glenda Folck, age 88, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be held.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Glenda died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond, Nebraska.
Please visit www.brockhausfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family on Glenda’s guestbook.
Glenda Mae Folck, daughter of Nels and Hulda (Anderson) Landell, was born November 2, 1931, at her parent’s farm place north of Wausa, Nebraska. Glenda was baptized on December 6, 1931 and confirmed on June 15, 1947 at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Her family moved west of Wausa in 1948. She attended District 80 Country School northeast of Wausa through the eighth grade. Glenda furthered her education by graduating from Wausa High School in 1949 and attended Wayne Teacher’s College for three summers. She taught at Prairie Belle School for four years. She also took correspondence courses through Norfolk Junior College and the University of Nebraska. On June 4, 1954, Glenda was united in marriage to Andrew Folck at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. They were blessed with five children: Daniel, Robert, Doyle, Linda, and Linnea.
Glenda and Andy lived north of Bloomfield for six and a half years where Daniel, Robert, and Doyle were born. The family moved west of Wausa in 1961 where they welcomed two daughters, Linda and Linnea. Glenda raised chickens, a garden, and loved baking and sewing. Glenda and Andy moved to Bloomfield in 1994.
She and Andy enjoyed many vacations especially to Illinois to see Glenda’s cousins and to Wisconsin to visit Andy’s Army buddies. They also enjoyed spending their winters in Texas for many years. They made many friends from the Midwest while spending time down south. Getting together with family often was a highlight of Glenda’s life. She thoroughly enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren they were so special to her. Glenda felt lucky to have most of them living close to her so she could attend their programs at church and school.
Glenda was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield and participated in St. Mark’s WELCA, quilting group, taught Sunday School, confirmation, and Bible School. She was also involved in the Happy Hour Club, Women’s Club, and American Legion Auxiliary. Glenda was proud of her Swedish heritage.
Glenda is survived by her children, Daniel Folck of Bloomfield, Robert (Traci) Folck of Winnetoon, Doyle (Peggy) Folck of Bloomfield, Linda (Dave) Cunningham of Wausa, and Linnea (Dave) Caauwe of Kansas City, Missouri; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren with two on the way; three great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Leitha Eisenhauer of Bloomfield; and many nieces nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew; parents; Nels and Hulda Landell; her in-laws, Dewey and Mary Folck; brothers, Jack (Fern) Landell and Jim (Ruth) Landell; brothers-in-law, Glenn (Ellen) Folck, Dale Eisenhauer, and Kenny Folck; nephew, Dave (Dotie) Landell; and great-granddaughter, Madison Folck.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 22, 2020
Commented