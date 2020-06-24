Frances Mae Soukup died at home surrounded by her family on June 22, 2020.
A celebration of her life will be on Tuesday, June 30th at 2:00 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Yankton, SD.
Frances was born January 12, 1939 to Clate and Zeta (Vaughn) Fralick at home at Crawford, Ne. She grew up around Long Valley, SD she was the 5th child: 3 brother and 4 sisters. Working hard in the garden and doing chores but never a dull moment with 8 children. She went to country school at Long Valley, SD.
In 1954 is when she met the love of her life, Roy Soukup. Roy was on his way to Idaho on his motorcycle and stopped at his aunt’s in Long Valley, SD. That night he went to a dance and they started dancing and he never left. While dating they were in the worst car wreck on record where no one was killed. Frances was hospitalized for 6 weeks, then a wheelchair and then crutches for a year; they thought she might never walk. They were married December 28, 1955 at Kadoka, SD and lived by Long Valley, SD for 2 years where Roy worked for the Groppers and Sharps at Long Valley. They had their first child, Sherry, at Kadoka, SD while living at Long Valley.
In 1957, they moved to Lesterville, SD where she stated working at the State Hospital as a nurse’s aide on the wards. In 1958, she had their son Clate. She had 2 other children that were stillborn from RH Negative blood. In 1961, they moved to Blackfoot, Idaho, where she worked at SunSpice Potato Company where she was head potato grader. She was very proud that, while working there, she had to choose and specially wrap baked potatoes for John F Kennedy’s Funeral. In 1966, they moved back to Lesterville where she started working at the State Hospital, again in the cafeteria on the patients’ side, and then later years she worked at the snack shop as the manager. She retired in 1994 after 33.5 years with early retirement. Roy and Frances made their home in Lesterville where they raised quarter horses for several years and then raised registered Limousin Cattle. She always said there was nothing cuter than a baby calf. In 1979, she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. She always stayed positive and never let the disease get the best of her. Frances worked hard for her family and worked 2 full-time jobs for 11 years to give her family more. She loved to sew and, in their early married years, made all their own clothes, including Roy’s western shirts. She also did crafts and she loved to quilt. She made many quilts with so much love for her family. She also loved getting together with her mother and sisters and worked on quilt together. Later in life, it was with her 2 sisters, Alberta and Joanne, that they would get together on weekends and spend the night at each other’s houses and quilt the weekend together. But her true love was dancing with Roy for 66 years. They spent many years dancing with friends at Our Place across the river and attending local polka dances; Ella and Dorance Fuks would say, “Here comes the polka king and queen” when they would get up to dance. They also danced on the TV shows, “Big Joe Polka Show” and then the “Molly B Polka Party.” They traveled to several states dancing on the shows where they meant so many new friends.
Frances will be missed deeply by her husband of 65 years, Roy; her daughter Sherry and son-in-law Curt Neuharth, Yankton; 2 step-granddaughters: Chelsea (Andrew) Hershman, Sioux Falls, 2 step-great-grandsons: Noah and Isaiah Sioux Falls, Skyla (Jay) Mendoza, Sioux Falls; son Clate and daughter-in-law Karla (Mahrer), Lesterville; 2 grandchildren: Melissa Lilly (her boyfriend Tim), Tim’s daughter Mackey, Black Hawk, SD; Jon (Carissa) Soukup, Lesterville; 2 great-grandsons, Ellington and Austen Soukup, Lesterville; sisters Alberta Allard, Yankton; Joanne (Jim) Larabee, Scotland; Dede Peterson, Rapid City; and Evelyn Page, Wyoming; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her 2 infant babies; her parents Clate And Zeta Fralick; mother and father-in-law Laura and Harold Kremer; 3 brothers: Ilo, Johnny and Ted Fralick; brothers-in-law Gene Allard, Merle Peterson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jean and Homer Brunick; nephews Gerry Brunick, Gayle Peterson; step-brothers-in-law Clem Smith and Jim Madrid.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 25, 2020
