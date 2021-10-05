Theresa B. Stratman age 87 of Lincoln, Nebraska, and formerly of St. James and Wynot, Nebraska, died on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Sumner Place Nursing Home in Lincoln, NE.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 10:30 am at Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church in Wynot, with the Rev. Matt Eickhoff and Rev. Jeff Eickhoff officiating. Burial will be at Sts. Philip and James Cemetery in St. James, Nebraska.
Visitation will be on Friday, at church, from 5-7:00 p.m., with a vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday one hour prior to services at church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas Sovereign, Christopher Pokorney, Mark Morten, Will Driver, Aaron Stratman, Broderick Rolfes, Cody Meier and Thomas Shea. Honorary Pallbearers will be Nathan Stratman, Tyler Stratman, John Stratman, and Andrew Wiese.
Theresa Bernadina was born on October 3, 1933, in Yankton, SD, to Charles and Theresa (Schroeder) Salvatori. The third oldest of eight children, she lived in Yankton until the age of ten (10) when her family moved to Menominee, NE. She graduated from the 8th grade in Menominee and worked several jobs as a nanny in Yankton, SD. She also worked in the nursery at Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD. She married Ralph Stratman on September 22, 1954, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee, NE. They farmed east of St. James, NE, and raised fourteen (14) children. Ralph passed away on June 23, 1987. Theresa moved into Wynot, NE in 1989 and, in 1995, she moved to Yankton to care for her mother. She moved to Lincoln, NE, in 2009 and lived at the Huntington Apartments, where she made many friends. In May of 2019, due to declining health, she moved to Sumner Place Care Center, Lincoln, NE.
She loved playing cards, visiting with family and friends, helping at the senior center in Yankton and quilting. She made her first quilt at the age of 14 and continued quilting till she died. She also actively participated in multiple Catholic and community groups and organizations in Nebraska and South Dakota.
Grateful for sharing her life are her fourteen children: Michael (Cindy), Terre Haute, IN; Janice (John) Stainbrook, Parkston, SD; Susan (Dale) Sovereign, Battle Creek, NE; Peggy (Jeff) Morten, Holdredge, NE; Betty (Todd) Driver, Battle Creek, NE; Lynn (Brad) Herian, Norfolk, NE; Patrick, Galveston, TX; Marty (Christy), Brush, CO; Charles (Carrie), Lincoln, NE; Ronald (Lupe), Copperas Cove, TX; Rita (Todd) Rolfes, Lincoln, NE; Carol (Joe) Shea, Lakeville, MN; Nancy (Rich) Meier, Newtown, CT; Amy (Jeff) Wiese, Lincoln, NE; 50 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 5 step-great-grandchildren, 3 sisters: Angela (Clarence) Jansen, Joan (Larry) Eickhoff, Karen (Lawrence) Becvar; 3 sisters-in-law: Jean Salvatori, Joyce Salvatori, Jean Stratman; 3 brothers-in-law: Clarence (Colletta) Stratman, Jerome Stratman, and Dick (Judy) Stratman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; her parents; 2 grandsons: Brian Pokorney and Henry Wiese; 2 brothers, Robert and Raymond and 2 sisters, Geraldine (Xavier) Becker and Janice (in infancy); 4 sisters-in-law and 4 brothers-in-law.
Memorials may be sent to: Charles Stratman c/o Theresa Stratman, 3410 Laura Ave, Lincoln NE 68510. They will go to support St. James Cemetery Fund and Catholic Social Services.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 6, 2021
Commented