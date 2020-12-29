Ollie M. Provancha, 94, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and formerly of Hartington, Nebraska, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at South Lake Village in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran church in Hartington with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. Burial will be at the Hartington City Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 8, from 5-7 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at church on Saturday.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Commented