Pearl A. Lyons, 92, of Yankton, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Sanford Vermillion Care Center in Vermillion surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.  