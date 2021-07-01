Funeral services for Karen Zoss, 77, of Armour are 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the East Lake Andes Lutheran Church, rural Armour. Burial is in the church cemetery.
Visitation is Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 6 p.m., at the Peters Funeral Home in Wagner.
Services will be livestreamed on the East Lake Andes Lutheran Church Facebook page.
Karen Zoss was born in her aunt’s house on the Missouri River bottom near Wagner, SD on December 26, 1943 to Harold and Mary (Buchtel) Kranig. She died Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Karen attended Marty Mission Elementary School, which at that time was a one room country school near Wagner.
Karen married Ivan Zoss on January 16, 1960. Four children were born to their union: Carolyn, Ivan Jr., Jeffrey and Jacqueline.
Karen was a member of the East Lake Andes Church.
Karen enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. She also liked going to the casino, rummage sales and thrift stores.
Karen worked for the Good Samaritan Center in Corsica for 47 years. After retiring she lived with her granddaughter Jessica and husband Mason Wright. Mason and Jessica purchased the acreage she owned. Karen became a GREAT nanny to their daughter Adley.
Thankful for having shared her life are her children: Carolyn Danley of Newton, IA, Ivan Jr. and Arletta of Yankton, SD, Jeffrey of Armour, SD, and Jackie and Mike Blake of Colorado; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Teddy Kranig of Wagner, Bonita Kranig of Geddes, Anita Kranig of Yankton, and Margaret Zoss of Yankton; brothers-in-law: Bennis and Donna Zoss of IA and Jim and Jennene Zoss of Pueblo, CO.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ivan, her brothers: Harold Jr., Robert, John and Dennis Kranig; in-laws: Ben and Augusta Zoss, Wally and Valerie Zoss, Charles Zoss, Norman and Deloris Zoss, Marvin Zoss, Gary and Ka-ren Zoss, Leann and Verlyn Schuldt, Shirley and Bill Misner, Larry Zoss, Jerry Zoss; and many aunts and uncles.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 2, 2021
