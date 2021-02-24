Lloyd B. Seger, 95, of Yankton passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at his residence, Avera Majestic Bluffs Assisted Living, Yankton.
Private family funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Yankton, with the Rev. Jeff Otterman officiating. Burial will be in the Thabor Lutheran Cemetery, Wausa, Nebraska, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Walk-through visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Lloyd’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend the visitation in person are required to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
