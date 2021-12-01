Robert Kellen, age 87, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at his home in Yankton.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. wake, Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton.

His funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 6, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton.

