Susan “Sue” Schreiber, age 58, of Yankton, South Dakota, died unexpectedly on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at her home.
A memorial service to celebrate Susan’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on June 20, 2023, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. A luncheon will follow the service and the family will also receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Susan Kathleen Schreiber was born on February 18, 1965, at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C., to Russell Schreiber and Bonnie (Trottochaud-Schreiber) Ebneter. She grew up in Sioux Falls, SD, before moving to Brandon, SD, in 1976 where she graduated from Brandon Valley High School in 1983. Sue then attended the University of South Dakota in Vermillion where she received a bachelor’s degree in both psychology and criminal justice. Sue was also involved in the USD track and field program as a high jumper. After she graduated from college, Sue moved to Minneapolis, MN ,and began working her way up through IBM for over 30 years. In the late 1990s, she moved to Yankton to be closer to her mother and continued to work for IBM remotely until corporate restructuring took her path in a different direction. Sue then worked briefly in the customer service department at Hy-Vee and was currently working as a receptionist with First Chiropractic Center in Yankton.
Sue was so loving and giving. At the same time, she could get into trouble with her brother, Mike, on the way home from school and battle with Cathi over everything, including the bathroom mirror. They all three loved each other immensely. She absolutely loved Christmas, or really any occasion, where she could spoil her family and friends. She had such a caring heart, especially for the young and old. Sue loved the company of her dogs, enjoyed “cheering” on the Minnesota Vikings, and adored those BV girls. Cooking was a passion for her, and boy, could she make a messy kitchen when she made her creations! She loved visiting and soaking up the Arizona sunshine whenever she could. When she meant business, she meant business, but she loved and cared just as fiercely. Sue deeply treasured her family, and they were everything to her. She will be greatly missed.
Sue is survived by her sister, Cathi (Eric) Rude of Billings, MT; step-mother, Lola Schreiber of Scottsdale, AZ; step-father, Gene Ebneter of Yankton; sister-in-law, Jill Schreiber of Oacoma, SD; three nieces and nephews: Sydney Rude of Billings, MT, Cody (Maddy) Schreiber of Summerset, SD and Shelby (Zach) Gillette of Sioux Falls, SD; three great nephews: Briggs and Cooper Schreiber and Beauden Gillette.
Sue was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Ebneter; father, Russell Schreiber; and brother, Mike Schreiber.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate in Sue’s name to the Heartland Humane Society, 3400 East Highway 50 in Yankton, SD 57078 or visit www.heartlandhumanesociety.net.
