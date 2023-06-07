Susan ‘Sue’ Schreiber

Susan “Sue” Schreiber, age 58, of Yankton, South Dakota, died unexpectedly on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at her home.

A memorial service to celebrate Susan’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on June 20, 2023, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. A luncheon will follow the service and the family will also receive friends one hour prior to the service.