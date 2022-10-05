LaVerne Evans

LaVerne M. Evans, age 95, of Hartington, Nebraska died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. Burial will be at the Hartington City Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Friday from 4-6:00 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue on Saturday at church one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Alisha Gratzfeld, Eric Gratzfeld, Andy Evans, Adin Evans, Kari Olson, Chris Olson, Jara Goeden, and Keith Goeden.
LaVerne Katrina Marie was born on May 7, 1927, in Hartington, Nebraska to Andrew P. and Jennie (Jensen) Haahr. She grew up east of Hartington and attended Northwest Star Elementary Country School. LaVerne helped detassle corn and worked at the Hotel Coffee Shop prior to her marriage. She married Merlin Charles Evans on October 9, 1946, in Hartington. LaVerne provided child day care in her home for over 55 years. LaVerne loved cooking and raised a big garden of which she canned tomatoes, pickles and her other produce. LaVerne grew up in the times where you saved everything, Tupperware etc. LaVerne was involved with the church, did needle work, and loved to travel, especially her trips to Colorado. LaVerne loved her grandchildren and going to their activities when she could. She always enjoyed the music concerts. LaVerne was a member of the Hartington VFW Auxiliary and was a volunteer at the Cedar County Voting Booths for many years.
LaVerne is survived by her three children, Randy (Cathy) Evans of Hartington, Mike Evans of Texas, Sharon (Kevin) Lammers of Hartington; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Jennie Haahr, husband Merlin on 3/21/2017 at the age of 95 years; grandsons Mark Evans, Josh Arthur, and Dave Arthur; three brothers Wendell, Ted, and Richard Haahr; two sisters Dorothy Curry and Shirley Haahr.
