LaVerne Evans
Buy Now

LaVerne M. Evans, age 95, of Hartington, Nebraska died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. Burial will be at the Hartington City Cemetery.