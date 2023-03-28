Philip Dangel

Philip Louis Dangel, 76, of Volin, SD, passed away at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital surrounded by his loving family on March 26th, 2023.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 29th, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Philip Louis Dangel, 76, of Volin, SD, passed away at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital surrounded by his loving family on March 26th, 2023.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 29th, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service beginning at 7:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at the Hansen Funeral Home in Irene on Thursday, March 30th, 2023, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Philip was born to Louis Dangel Jr. and Agnes (Georgeson) Dangel on July 20th, 1946, in Yankton, SD. Philip grew up in Center Point, SD, and attended school nearby in a small one room schoolhouse. Later in life Philip married Neoma Brandon at Sacred Heart Church in Yankton, SD, on April 24th, 1970, and to this union were born seven children. He worked for Yankton County for a number of years and in 1977 Philip opened his own business, “Dakota Tree Service.” He also mastered other trades, spending much of his time working cattle, farming, and moving buildings.
He enjoyed western movies and was very passionate about his garden, always willing to plant something new and share his fresh garden vegetables with anyone willing to take them. Philip especially enjoyed spending any free time he had with his wife, children, grandchildren and visiting with his friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of damn near 53 years, Neoma; children: Kristi (Chris) Bornitz of Gayville; children Toni, Abby; Travis (Bobbi) Dangel of Volin; children Danielle, Grace; Michelle (Rich) Adams of Mission Hill; children Ryan (Nina), Tyler, Hailey; Robin (Joe) Nickles of Volin; children Rachel, Jacob; Dustin (Mary) Dangel of Volin; child Dylan; Brandon Dangel of Volin; Kelly (Chris) Wede of Gilberts, IL; children Mavis, Everett; Kristi (Pete) Mogen of Twin Brooks; children Katie, Kylee. Two great-grandchildren: Dorothea Dangel (Danielle) and a girl on the way (Ryan).
Siblings: Paul (Deb) Dangel, Danny (Lynn) Dangel, Kathy (Gene) Larson, Mary Wallace, brother-in-law Rueben Wollman along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his parents; father- and mother-in-law, Irving and Antona Brandon; sisters: Karon Barnhouse, Barb (Marlo) Schnider, and twin sister Phyllis Wollman; brother: Neil Dangel; and brother-in-law Larry Wallace.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 29, 2023
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented