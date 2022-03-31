Clifton “Clif” Williams, age 79, of Irene, South Dakota died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Martinus Lutheran Church in rural Utica, South Dakota with Reverend Dean Schroeder officiating. After the funeral, cremation will take place and inurnment will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota at a later date.
Visitation is one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Pallbearers are John Yaggie, Mike Steinberg, Paul Mutschelknaus, Brad Williams, Brian Williams, Ryan Williams, Jason Rye, and Dawn Sawtell.
Clifton was born April 4, 1942, in Sioux City, Iowa to Elmer and Leila (Stewart) Williams. He grew up on a farm northeast of Mission Hill, SD and then moved north of Yankton. Clif attended Bruget Country Grade School and graduated from Yankton High School in 1959. Clif worked for Don Johnson Oil delivering fuel, Alber Transfer, and then Vanderhule Moving and Storage where he hauled the mail between Yankton and Sioux Falls. Clif then worked part time at Feimer Construction and was currently working at Sturdevant’s Auto Parts. Clif served on the Yankton Volunteer Department for 22 years and was the chairman of Martinus Lutheran Church during the construction of the new church. He loved riding his Harley trike, living on the farm, and going for airplane rides. Clif loved the company of his many dogs and treasured the time spent with his family and friends.
Clifton is survived his wife, Lindy Williams of Irene; daughter, Jerry (Jerry) Webber of Yankton; son, Shawn (Nicole) Williams of Savage, MN; three grandchildren: Dan and Jake Webber, and Charlie Williams; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Clifton was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers: Kenneth (Mary) Williams and Keith (Dee) Williams.
