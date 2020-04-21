ARMOUR — Ronald G. Dertien, 77, formerly of Avon, died at Douglas County Memorial Hospital in Armour on Satuday, April 18, 2020.
A family graveside service will be officiated by Rev. Dan Brandt on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers and memorials, please make a donation to your local VFW. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Armour.
Ronald Gene Dertien was born March 19, 1943 to Reinder and Edna (Odeen) Dertien in Geddes, SD and with his failing health, died April 18, 2020. The family moved to Avon where Ron attended school and graduated in 1961. Ron went into the service from 1965-1971. After the service, Ron drove truck for Steckler Trucking and Jansen Trucking. After many years on the road, Ron started Ron’s Small Engine Repair, where he fixed many things and joked around with his costumers. Ron was known for his politics and stubbornness, along with his love of Studebakers, fishing, telling stories, and his many dogs. He was a lifelong member of the Douglas VFW Post 6897 and had resided at the Armour Nursing Home for the last five years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reinder and Edna, and his three sisters: Darlene, Fran, and Linda.
He is survived by his nieces: Dawn and Dwayne Dohn of Yankton, Kimberly Mensch and husband Kent Holder of Platte Woods, MO, Kate Mensch and husband Mark Tuniewicz of Ensenada, MX, and Kris and Mark Cahoy of Avon, two nephews: Gene Foster of Sioux Falls, and Korey Mensch of Avon, along with great nieces and nephews.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 22, 2020
Commented