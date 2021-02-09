Helen M. Zdenek, age 98 of Tyndall, SD and formerly of Tabor, SD passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society Tyndall.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 11, 2021 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, SD with Rev. Joe Forcelle and Rev. Mark Lichter Con celebrating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Walk-through visitation will be 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2012 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, SD.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Helen’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend the visitation are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Online condolences may be made at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Tabor.
Helen was born on March 31, 1922 to Joseph and Anna (Rada) Behensky on the family farm southwest of Utica. She attended Peterka and Wilson rural school and graduated from Yankton High School in 1940. She was married to Frank W. Zdenek on October 7, 1941 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor. They farmed southwest of Tabor for many years, retired and moved to Tabor in 1980. She was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Altar and Rosary Society and Czech Heritage.
Survivors include her four daughters, Anna Mae (Marvin) Engstrom, Tabor, Jeanette (Ron) Matuska, Red Wing, MN, Marcine (Roger) Henderson, Bloomington, MN. Joan (Rick) Kline, Yankton, SD. Two sons, Larry (Crystal) Zdenek, Sioux Falls, SD and Randy (Debbie) Zdenek, Thornton, CO. 19 grandchildren, 31 current Great Grandchildren and two expected soon, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank; brother Joseph (sister-in-law Elsie) Behensky and sister Frances (Sr. M. Florence).
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 10, 2021
