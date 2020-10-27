Francesca Snow of Spearfish, SD passed away in her sleep on October 25, 2020 at the age of 72.
She was born January 7th, 1948 in Lynn, IN. She spent her early life in Lorain, OH where she graduated high school. She spent time in San Diego, CA, Estes Park, CO and Richmond, IN before moving to Gayville, SD and then Yankton. She was a venerable employee of Save U More and Hy-Vee as an award-winning cake decorator and baker. She loved to laugh and have conversations with the many people who passed through the store. She was an animal lover and had many dogs and horses over the years and enjoyed giving riding lessons. She was a talented artist who enjoyed painting, calligraphy and many other forms of artistic expression. She retired to Spearfish, SD to be closer to her beloved grandchildren and was actively involved with her church there.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Catarina, brothers, Leroy and Efrain, and sister Liliana.
She is survived by her brother Joseph (Connie), sons Brian (Sara), Shannon (Crystal), 5 grandchildren: Brisa, Elana, Noah, Jack and Laci and nephew JD.
At her wishes, no memorial service will take place; her ashes will be spread by her family in her beloved Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 28, 2020
