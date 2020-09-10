Larry Hebbert, age 80, of Scotland, South Dakota, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital at Yankton, just two days after he and Judy’s 60th wedding anniversary.
Due to Covid-19 epidemic, there will be no visitation.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date at Scotland Community Church with burial at the Rosehill Cemetery.
Memorials will be given to the Scotland Community Church, Scotland Rodeo Club and the Scotland VFW Post #2966.
Larry Gene Hebbert was born to Ross and Lucile (Dingman) Hebbert of rural Scotland. He was the youngest of five children and grew up on the family farm. He attended school in Scotland and graduated in 1958. Following graduation, he began farming and raising cattle on the family farm. Larry served two years in the United States Army and was honorably discharged on November 12, 1964. On August 19, 1960 he was united in marriage to Judith Carter. To this marriage Larry and Judy were blessed with two children, Mindra and Jeffrey.
Larry was a farmer and cattle producer his entire life. He was proud of his black angus cow herd, but was especially proud of his family. He cherished time spent with family and attending his children’s and grandchildren’s events. Besides farming and his cattle operation, Larry enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an active board member in the renovation of the Lake Henry project, and a lifetime member of the Scotland VFW Post. He looked forward to helping the Scotland Rodeo Club during the annual Rodeo Days celebration. Larry was a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church and served as an elder and trustee throughout the year until its closing in 2013. He and Judy then joined the Scotland Community Church.
Survivors include his wife, Judy, of Scotland, SD; daughter Mindra Hebbert of Yankton, SD; son Jeffrey (Angela) Hebbert of Huron, SD; grandchildren: Amanda (Brandon) Wipf of Huron, SD, and Zachary (Taylar) Hebbert of Pierre, SD; sisters-in-law Betty Hebbert of Leesburg, Florida, and Ann Hebbert of Mesquite, NV; Brother-in-law Clyde Kepplinger of Scotland, SD; several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Joyce Darlene and sister Marilyn Kepplinger; brothers Marvin and Bob; brother-in-law and sister -in-law Jack and Betty Crouch.
