Memorial services for Dwane Siewert, 79, of Avon will be 2 PM, Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Avon. The service will be live streamed on the Avon First Baptist Church YouTube channel. The link is https://youtu.be/3hPRKY2-hil
Burial is in the Baptist Cemetery, rural Avon. Visitation will be at the church on Friday with the family present from 5 to 7 PM with a time of sharing at 6 PM. Masks are recommended. Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.
Dwane Siewert was born in Avon, SD on September 19, 1941, the son of Gus and Linda (Buchholz) Siewert. He died Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall after a brief battle with cancer.
Dwane attended rural country schools near Avon and graduated from Avon High School in 1959.
Dwane was united in marriage to Betty Jane Stepka on August 1, 1960 at S. Leo’s Catholic Church in Tyndall. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Dwane worked at the Avon Cargill Grain Elevator for 36 years, of which he was the manager for 30 years, until his retirement in 1996.
Dwane was a member of the First Baptist Church where he served as an usher for many years. He was also active in his community, serving in the Lions Club, volunteer fire department, and Avon City Council.
He will be remembered for being an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He enjoyed working in his yard, was a huge fan of the New York Yankees, Green Bay Packers and Alabama Crimson Tide. He enjoyed attending and supporting all of his children’s activities and in later years did so for his grandchildren. Dwane loved riding with Betty at his side in his convertible and listening to old country music. They enjoyed many adventures while traveling, but his favorite place of all to be was home.
Thankful for having shared his life are his wife Betty of Avon, three children: Mark of Dakota Dunes, Greg (Lois) of Sioux Falls and Stacy (Randy) Mount of Webster; six grandchildren: Megan and Jake Siewert, Brianna, Ellie, Carson and Matthew Mount; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Dwane was preceded in death by his infant son Dean, parents, brother Marvin Siewert, sister Marian Voigt.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 29, 2021
