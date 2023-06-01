Gary Larsen
Courtesy Photo

Gary Larsen, 77, of Viborg, passed away on May 26, 2023, at the Wakonda Heritage Manor.

Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, at Spring Valley Lutheran Church, rural Viborg. Burial will follow at Spring Valley Lutheran Cemetery, where he will join three generations of his family dating back to Dakota Territory days.