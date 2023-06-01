Gary Larsen, 77, of Viborg, passed away on May 26, 2023, at the Wakonda Heritage Manor.
Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, at Spring Valley Lutheran Church, rural Viborg. Burial will follow at Spring Valley Lutheran Cemetery, where he will join three generations of his family dating back to Dakota Territory days.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the church with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m.
Arrangements provided by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.
Gary Richard Larsen was born on January 25, 1946, to Arnold Larsen and Marva (Jensen) Larsen at the Kemper Hospital in Viborg, SD. He grew up on the family farm north of Center Point, SD. He attended District #64 country school through the eighth grade and graduated from Viborg High School in 1964. He was baptized and confirmed at Spring Valley Lutheran Church, rural Viborg.
After graduation, he attended Freeman Junior College for one year. He worked miscellaneous jobs before entering the army in the fall of 1966. He spent two years in the military, one of them being a tour of duty in Viet Nam where he worked in the communications van. Gary served his country proudly, but was always humbled when someone said, “thank you for your service.” After his honorable discharge from the army, he returned to South Dakota, eventually settling on the family farm. For all but 13 years of his life he lived on that farm.
During his life, Gary’s working career included several different occupations. He worked at the Viborg Creamery, he farmed, and he was a DJ at area radio stations, to name a few. His last three positions had a focus on the veterans of South Dakota and Turner County. He worked for the State of South Dakota at Job Service in Yankton, where he was their veterans’ rep, then he worked at the State Office for Veterans Affairs in Sioux Falls. He became the Turner County Veterans Service Officer in Parker in 2003, retiring from this position in 2012.
While working at Gurney’s Seed & Nursery in Yankton in 1971, he met Karen Blunck of Wausa, NE. They were married on July 2, 1972, at Golgotha Lutheran Church, rural Wausa. To this union two daughters were born, Jessica in 1976 and Amy in 1981.
When Gary was 11 years old, he was asked to play softball for a local team. This started his time spent playing fastpitch softball. It was one of his true passions. He played first base for several local teams and was known as a home run hitter.
After his retirement, Gary spent his summers keeping the farmstead looking nice. He also liked spending time drinking coffee and visiting with the locals and playing golf and pinochle. He was a history and trivia buff and watched “Jeopardy” twice a day. He took special interest in the Civil War and General George Armstrong Custer. He was also very proud of his 100% Danish heritage.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of almost 51 years, Karen; daughter, Jessica Larsen-Gallup (Sean); daughter, Amy B. Pederson (Scott); grandchildren, Madeline and Finn Gallup and Tate Pederson. A brother, Wayne Larsen (Linda); nephews, Scott, Mitch and Troy Larsen; and brother-in-law, Randy Blunck (Julie).
Preceding him in death are his parents, Arnold and Marva Larsen and his father and mother-in-law, Elwood and Verna Blunck.
From Gary: to my family and friends; thank you for being a part of my life.
Commented