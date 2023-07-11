April Smolek

April A. Smolek, age 58, of Yankton, South Dakota and formerly of Norfolk, Nebraska, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at her home in Yankton following a lengthy illness.

A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with Pastor Jeff Mueller officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service on Friday at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.