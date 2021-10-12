Charles E. “Charlie” Winkelbauer, age 72 of Randolph, Nebraska, died on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington, Nebraska, with Rev. David Liewer and Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in the St. Michael’s Cemetery in Coleridge, Nebraska, with military rites by the Coleridge American Legion Post 114.
Visitation will be on Wednesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church from 5:00-8:00 p.m., with a vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Thursday morning.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Folkers, Mike Korth, Mark Korth, Dave Dendinger, Larry Paulsen, Larry Domina, and Dan Fiscus. Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie’s grandchildren.
Charles Eugene Winkelbauer was born on January 11, 1949, on the home place near Randolph, Nebraska, to Sylvester and Maurine (Dendinger) Winkelbauer. He grew up on a farm near Randolph and attended a country school during his elementary years. Charles graduated from St. Frances de Chantel High School in 1967. He entered the U.S. Army after high school and served for two years. After his time in the Army, he met the love of his life, Jane Arens. They were married on November 6, 1971, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. They farmed the home place and milked dairy cows. After milking for 27 years, Charlie sold his dairy herd. He continued to farm and raise stock cows until the present day.
Charlie was a member of the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge, Nebraska. He enjoyed going to farm auctions and toy tractor shows. He loved to farm and loved his John Deere tractors. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s activities. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. One of his favorite things to do was play a good card game of Phase10 with his children and grandchildren. He was a hardworking, kind-hearted man and will be greatly missed.
Charlie is survived by his wife Jane of Randolph; three children: Chad (Katie) Winkelbauer of Coleridge and grandchildren Emily, Hunter, Harrison and Clara; Wendi (Brad) Klug of St. Helena and grandchildren, Dillon, Nolan, Carter, Jackson, Owen and Braxton; Heather (Myron) Klug of St. Helena and grandchildren, Haley, Abbey, Gavin, Grant and Garrett; sister Cathy; five brothers, Michael, Paul, Ed, Rich, and Russ.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson Nicholas Klug; a brother, Bill; and brother-in-law, Dave Arens.
October 13, 2021
