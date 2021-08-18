Ron Burwitz, age 88, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota with Reverend Ben Eisele officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons: Jeff Burwitz, Tim Burwitz, Dan Burwitz, Eli Blay, Andrew Burwitz and Nicholas Burwitz.
Ron Burwitz was born August 7, 1933, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Clarence and Christena (Oleson) Burwitz. He grew up on the family farm near Gayville, South Dakota. He attended Inch Country School and graduated from Gayville High School in 1951. After high school, Ron worked delivering eggs for Stuelpnagel’s and later at Baggs and Tamisiea John Deere in Yankton. He was drafted into the United States Army and was stationed in Germany, driving trucks into West Berlin and later served as an MP. After his service ended, he returned to Gayville and started farming with his dad. He married Twila Wilson on August 22, 1960, in Butte, Nebraska. They moved to Yankton for a few years. In 1977, they built their home on the family farm, which was his favorite place to be. After retiring from farming, they moved to Yankton in 2019.
Ron was a hardworking, quiet man who loved the farm. He enjoyed being outside, whether it was working in his garden, mowing the yard on his John Deere, or taking family vacations. He was a good provider for his family and loved them above everything else.
Survivors include his wife, Twila Burwitz of Yankton, South Dakota; twin sons: David (Mary) Burwitz of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Donald (Debra) Burwitz of Larchwood, Iowa; daughter, Cindy (Scott) Blay of Ankeny, Iowa; six grandsons; two great grandsons; sister-in-law, Deanna Stepanek of Yankton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
