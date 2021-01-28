Dale R. Evenson, 79, of Tyndall passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton.
Private family funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, rural Menno, with the Rev. Theresa Jacobson officiating. Burial will be in the Our Savior’s West Cemetery, rural Menno, with Military Graveside Rites by the Rames-Bender American Legion Post No. 152, and the South Dakota Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Walk-through visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Onsite Crematory, Yankton. Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through livestreaming of Dale’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend the visitation in person are required to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Yankton.
