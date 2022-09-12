Lawrence “Butch” Hladky, age 80, of Yankton, South Dakota, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.

A memorial service will be at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday before the memorial service. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota at a later date.