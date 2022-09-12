Lawrence “Butch” Hladky, age 80, of Yankton, South Dakota, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.
A memorial service will be at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday before the memorial service. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota at a later date.
There will also be a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Abundant Life Church in Yankton.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Lawrence “Butch” Hladky was born November 12, 1941, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Louis and Emily (Pokorney) Hladky. He grew up and attended school in Yankton. He then worked on the railroad and in construction for a few years. He married Barbara Parish on June 2, 1962, in Yankton, South Dakota. They continued living in Yankton and Butch started working at the United States Post Office as a mail carrier. While working at the post office, Butch and Barb purchased the Army Navy Outlet Store in Yankton and Butch also began his pastoring ministry. After 35 years with the post office, Butch began his full-time ministry as the Pastor for Abundant Life Ministries in Yankton. He served as the pastor for 35 years and was still serving until his death.
Butch was a humble, faithful, hardworking, family man who was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather. He had a great love for the Lord and passed this love onto his children along with many life lessons including the construction trade and the value of hard work. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, bird watching, puzzles, golfing and was an avid reader, but most of all enjoyed preaching the word. He will be greatly missed by his family and church family.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Hladky of Yankton, South Dakota; two children: Cindy Kokesh of Yankton and Thomas (Viki) Hladky of Trinidad, Colorado; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren with one on the way; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Lyle, Robert and Donald.
