Robert Colgan

Robert Lee Colgan, age 76 of Springfield passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, at St. Michael’s Hospital in Tyndall.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 8 at Goglin Funeral Home in Tyndall. Inurnment will be in the Tyndall Cemetery.
Robert was born March 7, 1947, to Gilfred and Blanche “Sybil” (Young) Colgan in Avon, South Dakota. He was one of 5 children raised on the family farm and attended Bon Homme High School. Robert served 4 years in the US Navy as an airplane mechanic. While stationed in Texas, he married Anna Cox, July 10, 1970, in Fort Worth. They were blessed with 4 children. After returning to South Dakota, Robert was employed as Supervisor Foreman at CR Industries in Springfield from 1979-1995. Robert then became an over-the-road truck driver until his retirement in 2005.
Robert was a collector of many things. He loved to spend time kayaking locally on the Missouri River and enjoyed occasional trips to Missouri to test his skills. He spent lots of time in the kitchen cooking for his family. Oyster stew was his personal favorite. He was also a first-rate grill master. Robert loved spending time with his family and his dogs.
Robert is survived by his wife of 53 years, Anna of Springfield; children, Aaron Colgan of Tabor, Linsey Colgan and Courtney Colgan both of Yankton; grandchildren, Kevin, McKenzie, Quinten and Kaison; great-granddaughter, Willa; siblings, Ray (Harvaleen) Colgan of Jakin, Georgia, Sharon (Mike) Giedd of Yankton, Valerie (Richard) Hans of Wynot and Judy Rickard of Navarre, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilfred and Sybil; son, Trebor Colgan; brother-in-law, Larry Rickard and nephews, Andrew Rickard and Ronnie Colgan.
