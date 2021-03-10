Currin Vincent Frost, 57, passed away on March 8, 2021, at Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Born in Inglewood, California, on June 9, 1963, to Kathryn and U. Richard Frost, Currin and his family moved soon after his birth to Manila, Philippines, then to Eugene, Oregon, then to Yankton, where Currin attended Stewart Elementary School, Yankton Middle School and Yankton High School, from which Currin graduated in 1981.
After his YHS graduation, Currin lived in Sacramento, California, where he earned an associate degree in language and literature at Sacramento City College, managed Sacramento businesses in the food service industry, and rejoiced in the birth of his two children, Brandan Richard Frost and Taylor Anne Frost. Although he found Sacramento a pleasant place to live, Currin wanted to raise his children in Yankton.
In 1990, Currin returned to South Dakota with Brandan and Taylor and made Yankton his permanent home. A 1993 graduate of the University of South Dakota with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, Currin enjoyed working as an accountant during tax seasons since 1994; however, he really loved serving the Yankton community for more than twenty years as a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier. Working as a letter carrier allowed Currin to forge lasting friendships with so many wonderful Yankton residents, who honored Currin with a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Mailman.
Playing tennis, cooking meals for family and friends, volunteering for and donating to charities, reading Holy Scripture at Mass, camping and fishing near Yankton and cheering on all the Yankton and USD sports teams, as well as the UCLA Bruins, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Los Angeles/St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams pleased Currin greatly/mostly/greatly. Currin also treasured the time that he shared with his children, his family, and his friends, for whom he always had a warm smile, a welcome wave and a funny (or not-so-funny) joke!
Preceded in death by his father, U. Richard, Currin is survived by his two children, Brandan and Taylor; his mother, Kate a/k/a Mims; his two brothers, Blaise (Sandy) and Gavin (Glenda); his two sisters, Danielle (Mark Camerote) and Erin Frost-Elshami; his numerous nieces and nephews; and long-time family friend, Ray Novak, all of whom will miss Currin very much.
Consistent with Currin’s wishes, his body will be donated to the USD School of Medicine, but Currin’s family will not arrange any viewing or funeral services. Instead, Currin’s family will organize a celebratory event to be held in the Yankton area in June 2021, to commemorate Currin’s life and the positive impact that he had on so many people.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 11, 2021
