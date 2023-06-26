Marsha Schelske, 68, of Menno, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno.

Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Menno, with the Rev. Brian Mosemann officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno.