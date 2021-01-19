Richard Eugene Miller, age 67 of Yankton, SD passed away at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton on Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Richard was born July 14, 1953 in Lafayette, Indiana to Donald Dean and Norma (Hintzman) Miller. He graduated from Frontier High School in Brookston, Indiana. He married Nancy Miller in Monticello, Indiana. Together they were blessed with two boys, Donald James and James.
He worked for the Orville Redenbacher Company in Brookston, Indiana for 28 years.
Richard retired when he moved to Yankton in 2008. He married Victoria Bloch (Willman) in June 2008 and together they liked to ride mopeds, go to casinos and travel. He liked to hunt and fish and loved playing cards and working on puzzles. He was a member of the Yankton Gun Club.
He is survived by his wife, Victoria; his mother, Norma Miller of Chalmers, Indiana; sons, Donald James (Courtney) Miller of Brookston, Indiana, James (Emily) Miller and their daughter Charlotte Jane of Lafayette, Indiana; step-children, Kim (Jeff) Mraz and Ryan Block of Yankton; brother, Ronald (Andrea) Miller; two sisters, Donna Mae Forester and Jeanette (William) Wilson; in-laws, David (Maxine) Willman of Yankton, Linda Garrigan of Rapid City, Cathy (Pat) Casamassa of Morris Plains, New Jersey, Russ (Cindy) Willman of Beresford, South Dakota, Lori (Terry) Mastaler of Okeechobee, Florida, Anthony Willman of Sioux City, Iowa, and Jeffrey Willman of Yankton; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Dean Miller; his brother, Clarence Miller; and his brother-in-law, Frank Forester.
