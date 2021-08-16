Norman James Nelson was born December 11, 1935 in Turner County, South Dakota to Edward and Ida (Johnson) Nelson. He died August 12, 2021 at his home at the age of 85 years.
Norman was raised on the family farm where he lived most of his life. He took over the farm responsibilities from his father when he was a young man. In addition to farming corn and soybeans he raised cattle and some hogs. Norman was married to Anna Mae Ostrem on September 16, 1959. They were blessed with their children, James, Jeff, Don, Darin and Melody.
He was a member at Scandia Lutheran Church in Centerville all of his adult life and was a 22-year member of the South Dakota Air National Guard. When he wasn’t busy on the farm, Norman was an avid fisherman and hunter. He will also be remembered for his woodworking talent.
His parents, Edward and Ida; wife, Anna Mae; son, Darin; son-in-law, Corey Krueger, brother-in-law, Howard Petersen; and nephew, Robbie Oswald preceded him in death.
Grateful for having shared in his life are his children, James Nelson of Centerville, SD, Jeff (Jan) Nelson of Centerville, SD, Don (Rachel) Nelson of Medford, WI, and Melody Krueger of Shawano, WI and her fiancé, John Knight; nine grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Sweeter, Matthew Nelson and his fiancé, Kendall Kramer, Jeremy (Michaela) Nelson, Amanda (Zach) Weinzetl, Nicholas (Joy) Nelson, Derek Nelson, James Krueger, Emma Krueger and Erin Krueger; three great-grandchildren, Kade Sweeter, Aubree Sweeter and Reagan Nelson; and two sisters, Ann (Ron) Oswald of Viborg, SD and Mildred Petersen of Centerville, SD.
Funeral services was at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 16, 2021 at Scandia Lutheran Church in Centerville with burial following at Holland Cemetery.
Visitation was at 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Scandia’s fellowship hall followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Visit wassfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 17, 2021
