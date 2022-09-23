Karen Leigh Markus, age 96, of Greeley died on September 7, 2022.

Karen was born to Jorgen and Gertrude (Dykstra) Kolberg on a farm in Yankton County, South Dakota. She and her brother Bob were just “one year, one month and eight days” apart. In 1930 both Karen and Bob began school at the one room “Inch School” which served children from kindergarten through eighth grade. Bob often made Karen prove herself worthy of joining the “all boys club” by doing daring feats like jumping over a barrel, lying on a train trestle or playing barn ball. She survived the tests and also lived to tell about the Great Depression (“We were lucky – we had enough to eat”) and having her date at a movie interrupted with the announcement of the bombing of Pearl Harbor. She graduated in 1943 as the class valedictorian of Gayville High School.