Alvina Johnson, 85, of Vermillion passed away Tuesday, May 12 at the Sanford Vermillion Care Center.
Alvina Waggener was born November 2, 1934 in Centerville, SD to Roscoe and Minnie (Dickmann) Waggener. She attended Centerville schools and married Arthur Johnson on March 14, 1958 in Minnesota. Alvina had worked at the University of South Dakota in food service for many years. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, loved fishing and boating and working outside.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, four brothers: Russel, Gale, Donald and Fred, a sister Eileen Christensen and a nephew Marvin Christensen.
Alvina is survived by nieces Dawn Hewlett, Rita Allen both of Watertown, SD and Donna Mae Henderson of California and a brother in law Virgil Johnson.
Due to the current health conditions, memorial services will be held at a later date.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 14, 2020
