Marcella Katherine Becvar, age 90 of Tyndall, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society, Tyndall.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. wake, Friday, August 26, 2022, at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall. Funeral Mass is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 27 at the church. Interment will be at St. Leo Catholic Cemetery.
Marcella was born Saturday, April 9, 1932, to Albert George and Hattie (Hatevig) Anna (Smith) Simek at the hospital in Tyndall. Marcie grew up with on a farm 7 miles northeast of Tyndall, along with her sisters and brother.
Marcie attended Bon Homme Clear Lake District 18 School and graduated from Tyndall High School in 1950. Her first date was fishing with Joseph Becvar, who she knew from growing up a few miles from each other. That night they traveled to Mitchell’s Corn Palace to hear and dance to Guy Lombardo. Joe and Marcie were married December 16, 1950, at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall. She received her teaching certificate and taught elementary school while her husband Joseph finished his fourth year at Southern State Teacher’s College. The newlyweds moved to Eugene, Oregon then settled in Fresno, California. Marcie said her favorite job was being a bank teller because she got to meet so many interesting people. Marcie and Joe treasured their only child, Marcus Joseph. The couple moved to North Point Independent Living Apartments in Tyndall, July of 2013.
Marcie learned handiwork from her mother, a talent she enjoyed for many, many years. Marcie loved to cook and bake, sharing her recipes and food with many. She also loved to read and related back to her childhood when she and her sisters would go to the Tyndall Library on Saturdays to select books for the next week. Marcie’s strong faith and trust in God, carried throughout her life.
Marcie is survived by son, Marcus (Shelly) Becvar; grandchildren, Kylie, Skylar, Chloe, Corbin and Colby; great-grandson, Jack; sister, Patricia Vinzant and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Joe; siblings, Marie Petrik, Albert Simek and Bonnita Pansegrau.
