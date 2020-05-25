Due to current health concerns, private funeral services for Olga Peterson, 96, of Wagner will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Wagner. Burial is in the ZCBJ Cemetery, rural Wagner. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
Olga O. Peterson was born June 12, 1923 near Delmont, SD the daughter of Alexander and Bertha (Permann) Haeuszer. She died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Wagner.
Olga attended grade school at Kennedy #4. She was united in marriage to Kenneth A. Peterson on June 24, 1945 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church south of Delmont. Three children were born to their union, Kenneth E., Patricia and Karen.
Olga was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wagner and worked as a custodian there for 20 years. She worked in the Wagner School lunchroom for over 30 years, retiring in 1993.
Olga will be remembered for her love for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an avid race car fan and especially liked Kevin Harvick. Olga enjoyed Minnesota Twins baseball, playing games on her iPad, and watching game shows.
Thankful for having shared her life are her three children: Kenneth E. (Debbie) Peterson of Sturgis, Patricia Thompson of Yankton, and Karen (and friend Joe McDonald) Carpenter of Rapid City; seven grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brother Floyd (Lois) Haeuszer of Cannon Falls, MN; and several nieces and nephews.
Olga was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth A. on February 8, 1978; brothers Gotthilf and Vernon; and sisters: Artena Smith and Erma Nedved.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 26, 2020
