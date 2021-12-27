Brenda Foxhoven Dec 27, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brenda Foxhoven, 60, of Crofton, Nebraska, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated Dec 23, 2021 More Jobs Jobs Assistant Registrar - USD Sanford School of Medicine 1 hr ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesLongtime Yankton Chiropractor Ready To Step Into RetirementPreston HofmannMors Caps Historic Career For Yankton Boys’ BasketballOfficials Picking Up The Pieces After Lake Andes FireYankton Businessman Sees The Light With Solar EnergyA Big Money BoostDave EmeryGene SpenceGene SpenceCounty Takes Next Step With Medical Cannabis Images CommentedLetter: ‘Speak Up, America!’ (47)Letter: ‘Go Ahead’ (45)A Day On The COVID Front (26)Letter: If Dodos Were Called Ducks… (15)Letter: Problems And Solutions (10)Letter: ‘War-Like Times’ (9)Hospitals Facing New Round Of Stress (9)CRT Legislation Could Produce Problems (8)Letter: Re-Election Time (7)A ‘Dash For Cash’ That Sticks In Our Minds (6)Letter: Coping With Climate Change (5)Letter: Neighbors’ Goodness (3)ICU: Taking A Toll (2)Men: Bulldogs Hold Off Lancers (2)Letter: Pro-Life? (2)What Of Marley’s Ghost? (1)Noem Announces Legislation Blocking CRT (1)South Dakota Teacher Pay And COVID Money (1)Letter: Thankful For The Truth! (1)‘Get Back’ Gets Into History (1)Mental Health Memo: Weathering The Holidays (1)Letter: Cleaning Up Marne Creek (1)A Great Home Run! (1)Pierre Report: That Won’t Happen Here (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
